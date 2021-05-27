A lot of what I do every day can be described as being rather commonplace and unremarkable.
But last month, I did something truly significant -- I got vaccinated for the coronavirus.
It was not a difficult task. All I had to do was show up on two separate days to receive the Pfizer vaccine from my health care provider.
The day after my second shot, I felt lousy for a while (a situation which has happened to many vaccinated people). But soon after that, I was back to feeling fine -- and I was extremely happy that I was taking an important step forward, both for my own health and for the health of my family members, friends, and coworkers.
I got vaccinated because I am well aware of the seriousness of COVID-19. In Fontana, almost 40,000 cases have been reported since the pandemic began, and tragically, more than 530 of our city's residents have died.
Last year, I was infected with the coronavirus, but I was fortunate because it was a mild case and did not require hospitalization.
Nevertheless, I cannot stress enough the value of vaccination. The sooner that we get vaccinated, the sooner we can put this horrible plague behind us.
So far, progress is slowly being made; about half of the eligible residents in San Bernardino County have received at least one shot, and close to 40 percent of the county's residents are fully vaccinated.
The good news is that it has never been easier to get vaccinated. There are plenty of sites throughout the county that are distributing doses on an ongoing basis; appointments are encouraged but walk-ups are permitted.
It is especially wonderful that free vaccines are now available in Fontana at the Jessie Turner Center (pictured at right). The center is located at 15556 Summit Avenue and vaccinations are available Tuesdays through Saturdays.
County health officials said that at this point, all that is necessary for many residents to get vaccinated is for them to fully understand its importance.
“Most people currently unvaccinated are not those who have strong objections to getting one,” said Andrew Goldrach, the county's interim public health director. “Rather, it’s younger adults who simply haven’t felt an urgency to do so as they see case rates fall and businesses open up. We cannot stress strongly enough, however, that to delay getting your vaccine is simply an unnecessary risk. Why fool around when there is a possibility of serious illness, long-term problems or even death?”
Health experts say it is very rare for persons who have been given the vaccine to become sick with COVID-19. That's why I strongly encourage you to consider getting vaccinated -- I believe it will be as truly significant for you as it was for me.
For more information, visit sbcovid19.com/vaccine.
(Russell Ingold is editor of the Fontana Herald News.)
