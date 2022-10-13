One of the goals for the Global Studies Department at the Fontana Unified School District is to promote inclusiveness by raising awareness and appreciation for the different cultures that make up our district.
With the recent passing of Assembly Bill 101, soon our high school students will have an Ethnic Studies course as part of their learning experience before graduating.
Traditionally, there are four major studies within Ethnic Studies: African American Studies, Asian American Studies, Native American/ Indigenous Peoples' Studies, and Latino/a Studies.
Based on the original four concentrations, our district is working to expand the philosophy of Ethnic Studies so that it is not just for high school students, but rather a pedagogy that can be experienced at all grade levels, even as early as preschool. We want our students to not only learn about their cultures, but the cultures of others. This allows for a sense of belonging, life-long learning, and an embracement of our differences across our campuses and more so in our classrooms.
To get this work started, we implemented a districtwide learning experience that celebrates the following cultures: Hispanic/LatinX/O/A, Native American/Indigenous Peoples, African American, and Asian American/Pacific Islander. Students from every grade level are encouraged to participate. Students are provided with the opportunity to learn about the contributions, history, and traditions of each cultural group.
After conducting research either as a class or on their own, students are to create some type of product that represents their new learning. This could be in the form of art (media, visual, performance, print), writing, cooking, project-based, etc. Student submissions are then turned into the district office. The goal is to have student work displayed at the John D. Piazza Center, located at the district office, and at various locations throughout the city of Fontana.
----- FOR HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH, we had 16 of our sites contribute to this endeavor that translated into more than 200 student submissions.
This time around, some of those student submissions are being displayed at the Art Depot in downtown Fontana and will remain on display until Oct. 30. The public is invited to view the student submissions at the Art Depot during the regular business hours: Wednesday through Friday from noon to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. We will also have student submissions displayed in the foyer of the John D. Piazza Center here at our district campus.
Seeing as how this is the first time our district is doing something of this magnitude to embrace different ethnicities, we are very pleased with the amount of support from our sites, students, board members and district administrators.
The student work that was completed reflected thoughtful and often personal connections to the learnings behind Hispanic Heritage Month.
Because we are committed to the four core groups to start, we will be offering the same cultural learning experience for Native American/Indigenous Peoples Month in November. All students and sites are welcome to participate. We will happily display student work at the district office and at the Fontana Senior Center Gallery thanks to our partnership with the City of Fontana.
This work will continue into the winter and spring with Black History Month in February and for Asian American/Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May.
We are excited about this work as we feel it is important for our students to grow in their sense of self and to grow in their learning of others. In time, we hope to expand the program so that more cultural groups can be included.
I want to thank our students, teachers, administrators, and families for making this possible. I especially want to thank my supervisor, Terry Abernathy, for his continued support behind the scenes, and also Clarissa Trejo, Dr. Kathy Crowe, and Michael Garcia for helping put this together. It was definitely a team effort.
“No one person can do everything, but we can all do something.” — Warren St. John
(Amanda Nava is the Fontana Unified School District’s global studies coordinator, teaching and learning.)
