(Editor’s note: The following is an excerpt from “Kaiser Steel of Fontana: Together We Build.”)
Among the citrus trees and vineyards, Fontana celebrated its dedication in 1913.
Growth came to Fontana, but slowly. Ads taken out in publications tried to lure new settlers to “Fontana Farms” for an idyllic life of growing citrus or walnuts, and maybe raising a few small animals, on parcels with attractive purchase prices (starting at $300 - $500).
Chickens and rabbits proved popular in Fontana’s early days.
In the 1920s, pigs became common; within a few years, the town claimed to have the largest hog ranch in the world, the Wade Hog Farm.
Agriculture, in various forms, continued to dominate Fontana’s development. Its status as a planned agricultural community was shared with a handful of other Southern California towns — Pasadena, Claremont, and Redlands are examples — but Fontana was different. With only 7,000 people living there in 1938, Fontana had a smaller population than those other planned “ag” cities. And Fontana developed a grittier and rougher character than them, too.
----- AS THE dark clouds of the Great Depression began to finally recede in the closing years of the 1930s, they were replaced by the dark clouds of war.
While most Americans wanted to stay clear of this spreading terror, President Franklin Roosevelt began to prepare the nation for war as much as he could, politically.
So the Japanese attack on American military personnel and assets in Hawaii on Dec. 7, 1941 was a surprise, but it did not come completely out of the blue; FDR asked for a declaration of war against Japan the following day. Germany and Italy, Japan’s allies, backed up their partner by declaring war on the United States just days after the Pearl Harbor attack. This meant that America would be involved in total war, needing to mobilize every business, farm, and person.
Just three months into America’s participation in the Second World War, residents in the Fontana area unexpectedly had the war brought right to their doorsteps.
On March 5, 1942, the San Bernardino Sun announced in a bold print headline, “Valley Site Selected for $50,000,000 Steel Mill.”
U.S. Congressman Harry R. Sheppard telephoned the hot story to Sun reporters from his office in Washington, D.C. Sheppard did not reveal the exact location of the future steel plant, but he noted that it would employ 500 men, produce 450,000 tons of pig iron per year, and be opened by “Henry J. Kaiser, Oakland construction engineer and member of the famous Big Six companies of Boulder Dam fame.”
Kaiser’s reputation as a builder of heroic-sized projects had already taken off by 1942. The congressman claimed to have gotten federal officials to investigate iron ore reserves at Eagle Mountain in eastern Riverside County, a move he knew would “force the steel industry to develop iron resources in California.”
None of the federal or company records consulted for this story mentioned Sheppard, so it’s possible he played a nominal role, at best, in bringing Kaiser Steel to Fontana.
Beginning with the Sun’s March 1942 account, a popular perception grew that Henry Kaiser responded to the nation’s wartime need for steel by demanding that he be allowed by build a fully integrated steelworks (which would take ore and convert it into steel products at one site) in California. While it is certainly true that World War II created a sudden and tremendous demand for steel and steel production on the West Coast, which Kaiser sought to satisfy, there is more to the story than one man’s desire to make wartime steel following the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.
----- THE TWO biographies written on Henry Kaiser each shed some light on the story behind the origins of the Fontana steelworks.
Al Heiner, Henry Kaiser’s longtime public relations man and biographer, pointed out, “As early as Oct. 4, 1940, Kaiser submitted the first proposal to the government for the construction of an iron and steel mill on the Pacific Coast, and requested government aid for the project.”
Mark Foster, Kaiser’s other biographer, argued in his boom that Kaiser’s repeated public calls for more ship plate before 1942 were “camouflage” for his ultimate objective of building his own steel plant. Foster stated that “three months before he signed contracts with the British to construct ships (in 1939), Kaiser envisioned his own fully integrated steel empire in the West.”
Actually, there are plenty of records that show Kaiser tried to enter steelmaking before he launched his first ship.
(The Kaiser Steel mill opened 80 years ago, on Dec. 30, 1942, transforming an agricultural community into an industrial powerhouse. Kaiser Steel remained the center of the Fontana economy until the mill shut down 40 years later. The entire story of the plant is told in the book written by history professor Ric Dias.)
