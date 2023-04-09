For weeks before Easter Sunday 2022, I watched closely as a mother Canada goose sat gingerly on top of her unhatched eggs, waiting patiently for the arrival of her baby goslings.
Every so often she would stand up and rotate her body and then sit back down on her eggs in a new position.
I had the perfect vantage point for the upcoming birth, as my second-floor apartment window overlooked the facility’s garage roof where the miracle of birth would take place.
There’s a pond nearby where Canada (not Canadian) geese and other birds make their home year round. I call watching their antics my “reality TV.”
I’m never bored. Seagulls, swans, egrets, ducks, crows, cranes, and a lone owl in the neighborhood gather in a cacophony of sounds to create their own symphonic masterpiece.
The Canada geese with their black necks extended several inches in front of their brown bodies are the most outstanding in this orchestrated performance, honking annoyingly loud to let you know they are flying by. At times in a V-formation.
Night after night I sat by my window with my eyes constantly on the top of the garage roof where the blessed event was to take place.
Occasionally two black crows would dive-bomb the expectant mother, getting close enough to make me want to yell out the window, “Stay away from her!” I don’t know how she staved them off. But she did.
After what seemed like an eternity and a day, the father goose arrived and proudly perched himself on the highest point of the garage roof as if he were on security patrol.
“Something’s about to happen,” I told myself. “Something very important.” I could feel it.
I learned that once the mother has laid all her eggs, the eggs are incubated for approximately 28 days. Anywhere from two eggs to 12 eggs can be hatched; but the usual number is five.
Finally, after holding a vigil the entire time mother goose was nesting, I had the honor to witness the birth of two adorable baby goslings. They resembled the fuzzy yellow Easter chicks that appear at Eastertime.
And coincidentally, this was Holy Tuesday — the Tuesday before Easter Sunday. So I proudly took it upon myself to be their honorary godmother and named one gosling “Holy” and the other “Tuesday.”
Leading his new family in procession, the father goose paraded all around the roof, the mother behind him and the goslings following their mother. Once the march was completed, the father and mother left the roof and landed on the ground below, leaving the goslings alone to fend for themselves.
“Now what?” I thought. I thought the parents would carry their babies on their backs to the ground. Or they would all fly down together. Or…
What I did find out was that newborn goslings cannot fly until they are about three months old. So they jump down to the ground and can do so from up to three stories high … and land unharmed. The new family of four then waddled away to their home as if on an afternoon stroll.
Holy and Tuesday will stay with Mother Goose and Father Goose about one year before they go out on their own. Then they will be able to “leave the nest” and fly away, testing their newfound independence!
I felt so honored and privileged to have witnessed this ever-unfolding, incredible mystery of creation that has taken place since the beginning of time. The amazing and unbelievable miracle of new life.
Truly a gift.
(Lola Di Giulio De Maci contributes articles to the Herald News.)
