I am heartbroken for our nation.
I ache for my friends, neighbors and family who have been touched by racism, hatred, ignorance.
I ache for those law enforcement officers who genuinely have hearts of service and are trying to protect our community from looters.
I ache for the centuries and decades of oppression, mistrust, and miscommunication that have led us to this point.
I hope that out of the ashes of this anger, we are able to engage in more honest conversations, to truly listen, and to find actions we can take together that allow everyone to both feel and be equal before the law and in the eyes of each other.
(San Bernardino County Supervisor Janice Rutherford represents the 2nd District, which includes the western area of Fontana.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.