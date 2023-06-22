So many of us are proud to call Fontana home, and we want the best for our city.
That’s why I wholeheartedly support a Planned Parenthood opening in Fontana, and am saddened by recent protests against the proposed Fontana health center.
As a Fontana resident, I am concerned about the increasing lack of quality, low-cost reproductive healthcare, and comprehensive sexual health education resources available to our youth and their families. Fontana, by most measures, is a medically underserved city. And, too often, low-income young people in Fontana and their families aren’t able to get vital healthcare.
Young people are more often than not left with limited options for cancer screening, testing and treatment of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), contraception, health education and counseling, pregnancy tests, and abortion care. All these services are vital healthcare that allow our young people to live their healthiest lives, or their families to live healthier lives and provide better for them, so they can realize their full potential.
Planned Parenthood provides treatment to anyone who walks through their doors, no matter their insurance, immigration status, or ability to pay.
Here is what a Planned Parenthood health center can provide for Fontana.
----- CANCER SCREENINGS
Cervical cancer, breast cancer, and many other types of cancer are now highly treatable when they’re caught early during routine screenings. But in Fontana, where a significant number of patients are uninsured, underinsured or may be afraid their immigration status will make them a target if they see a healthcare provider, too many people are dying early, preventable deaths from cancer.
Planned Parenthood provides free annual well person visits and screens for these common types of cancer. The Fontana health center would even be able to do colposcopy tests for advanced cervical cancer screening.
----- REPRODUCTIVE HEALTHCARE
Reproductive healthcare is whole-person healthcare. Choosing when and how many children to have are freedoms everyone deserves. That’s why we need healthcare providers who can offer free or low-cost birth control ranging from IUDs to the pill, accurate pregnancy testing, STI testing and treatment, and, yes, abortion services (which is a fundamental but no longer guaranteed right in most of America as of last year).
----- COMPREHENSIVE SEX EDUCATION
STI rates are rising nationwide among adolescents, and according to the CDC, a major barrier is a lack of comprehensive sexual health education. Students deserve access to more comprehensive sexual health education resources than they have now. To have the greatest chance at success in life, they need to learn about things like STI prevention and symptoms, birth control, their rights around consent, caring for their sexual health, healthy relationships, and issues of sexuality.
Science has told us for years telling kids to abstain is not going to work, but the more they know, the better choices they make. Planned Parenthood gives students age-appropriate, comprehensive sexual health education on all these topics to ensure they can make safe and healthy decisions. They even provide sexual health education for students with special needs, who are often ignored by the traditional education curriculum.
Above all, the people who provide medical care and education at Planned Parenthood health centers are kind, expert, and non-judgmental professionals. These healthcare professionals care deeply about their communities, even though they put up with a lot of abuse from a vocal minority who care more about an extremist political agenda than the wellbeing of their own neighbors.
Planned Parenthood shows up for their communities every day and empowers them to make the healthiest decisions for their lives.
Don’t you think Fontana residents deserve that level of dedication?
(Stacey Ramos is a Fontana resident and community advocate.)
