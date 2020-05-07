As some folks know, during the last two years, I had the honor to speak at three events: The City of Fontana Veterans Day event (2018), the VFW Post 6563 VFW Memorial Day service (2019) and at the that same VFW, the Ralph Broiles Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6563 rededication of the same in honor of Broiles.
I was asked to speak based upon my presentation of a comprehensive booklet detailing the lives and deaths of Broiles, the first Fontanan killed in World War II, and the other 13 Fontana men who were killed in Vietnam. Each story included a photo of the men, how and when they lost their lives and the medals awarded to them.
I am now in the process of creating that same type of booklet for the other 21 Fontana servicemen who died in WWII, the one known death that was the result of the Korean War and the six men who died in the War on Terror, and now I need the public’s help in finishing that project.
Listed below are the names of those men and the items needed to complete this endeavor. Items needed are noted by a “P” -- photo, “B” -- biographical information, and “MS” -- military service information (assignments, medals, etc…). Of course, information and photos of the other servicemen would be much appreciated, even though I have completed their info. Close-up military photos are especially appreciated.
Please note that I have not yet researched the men who below are indicated to need all three pieces of information. If successful in my research, I hope to have most of the info; however, anything the public can send to me would be quite helpful.
I expect to finish this entire project by May 18 in time for inclusion in a special Memorial Day section in the Fontana Herald News. If you have any of this information, please e-mail it to me at billfreeman68@yahoo.com.
----- WORLD WAR II CASUALTIES:
Ralph Broiles
Robert Von Lehe (P)
Paul L. Harvey
Emmet E. Smith (P)
Donald M. Murray (P)
Edgar Feaster
Robert Mortrud
Raymond D. McCurdy Jr
Cecil D. Sansome (B, MS)
Manuel Vega (P)
Kenton B. Nicholas (AKA Nicholas) (P, B)
Richard P. Poe (P, B, MS)
Joseph Plese (P, B, MS)
Eugene K. Horn (P, B, MS)
Walter Crosslin (P, B, MS)
Fred Stewart (P, B, MS)
Paul G. Garcia (P, B, MS)
Billy B. Dobbs (P, B, MS)
James D. Pow (P, B, MS)
Albert Harder (P, B, MS)
John C. Humphrey (P, B, MS)
----- KOREAN WAR
Robert L. Viles (P, B)
----- VIETNAM WAR (only those needing more info are listed)
Calvin Lewis (Army photo)
Richard Burns (Army photo)
Richard Arthur Lane (Army photo)
----- WAR ON TERROR (Some info is already available on these men, however, additional info would be helpful)
Fernando S. Tamayo (Marine photo, B, MS)
Brian Allen Brewster (Army Photo, B, MS)
Salem Bachar (Marine photo, B, MS)
Joshua R. Whittle (B, MS)
Luis Santos (Army photo, B, MS)
Phillip Baucus (B, MS)
Many thanks to all for your (hopefully) prompt assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.