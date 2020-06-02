Make no mistake about it -- the murder of George Floyd by police is an unspeakable, unacceptable, unforgivable tragedy.
The Black community has suffered from PTSD since slavery.
It is comforting to see the country unified, calling for the arrest and conviction of these four police officers for the cold-blooded murder of this helpless, unarmed man.
Unfortunately it takes circumstances such as this for a nation to acknowledge that "Injustice anywhere is a threat to injustice everywhere" (MLK).
(Ellen Turner is the president of the Concerned Citizens for the Development of North Fontana.)
