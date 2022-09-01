When my parents started a homebuilding company in 1955, the Inland Empire was still decades away from being the robust population and economic center that it has become.
What they saw was opportunity — and a quality of life unmatched in Southern California.
Today, the I.E. is the 12th largest metropolitan area in the U.S. — home to 4.7 million people, more than 72,000 businesses, some of the most creative and innovative minds in the world, and spectacular regional assets.
Recent census data show that 47,000 people per year are migrating into San Bernardino and Riverside counties — the fifth fastest rate of growth in the country and part of a trendline that will see the Inland Empire exceed 6 million people by 2045.
As more and more individuals and families choose to live here for a better life and new career opportunities, investors, too, are giving this vibrant region a closer look. One national crowdfunding firm included the IE among its Top 20 places to invest in 2022 — alongside Boston, Nashville, Charlotte and San Diego.
And yet, challenges remain. More than 12 percent of the population lives in poverty. Access to healthy food, adequate housing and advancement opportunities continue to strain public entities and nonprofit organizations dedicated to helping those in need.
Here too, however, there are some encouraging signs.
According to data collected by the California Foundation Center, the level of philanthropic investment into the Inland Empire from major foundations has increased significantly. From 2014-2019, total foundation giving into the two-county region more than doubled, from $77 million to $156 million, with nearly $40 million of that increase coming from foundations based outside the region.
This represents a major shift from historic trends in which per capita philanthropic investment into the I.E. from outside sources lagged significantly behind state averages. While a gap still exists, the Inland Empire is catching up as foundations — like their private enterprise counterparts — see the value of investing in San Bernardino and Riverside counties.
I feel blessed to be part of a family business that saw giving back to the communities we serve as an important part of what we do. I also feel blessed to have the opportunity to partner with great organizations that are committed to making this region the best it can possibly be.
This year, the Randall Lewis Health and Education Collaborative will help hundreds of high school and college students pursue careers as entrepreneurs, innovators and public health professionals. We’ll help dozens of municipalities, public agencies, universities and nonprofit organizations advance meaningful public health initiatives to improve the quality of living across our region while improving equity and access. We’ll raise the bar on what can be, and encourage others to pursue the challenges and opportunities our communities face.
I am proud to support this important work, and even prouder to be a part of the Inland Empire community — a region of growth, vision and unlimited possibilities.
(Randall Lewis is the executive vice president of the Lewis Group of Companies.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.