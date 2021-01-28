Earlier this month, the California Governor’s Office released the annual budget for 2021, unveiling a $227 billion budget that highlights the policy and financial priorities of the state.
We at the Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice (CCAEJ) recognize this budget is a step in the right direction.
However, the ongoing threat of the climate crisis, environmental injustices, and the inequities in our current economy needs bolder and swift action.
We highlight key budget items that include a $15 billion spending package for economic relief, $1 billion for zero-emissions infrastructure, and $325 million for AB 617.
As a 40-year organization standing at the crucial intersection of the climate crisis and social justice in the Inland Empire, we understand the importance of critical investments in our communities. We applaud the proposed economic relief that will aid frontline families who make under $30,000 annually and even our undocumented community, which has borne the greatest brunt of the virus in cases and deaths.
We underscore the importance that investment in green infrastructure and the economy holds. The governor’s budget includes approximately $1 billion of investment into funding for Zero Emissions Vehicles (ZEV) infrastructure. This investment is vital for cleaning up our air from the “diesel death zones” across our Inland Valley region. With this funding, we urge necessary procedures for transparency and accountability that prioritize equity in these funds' disbursement. Frontline communities should have equitable access to this infrastructure.
Moreover, we commend the state’s progress on the High-Speed Rail (HSR) and the $1.1 billion being invested in Southern California, though the specific components of these projects are deeply problematic. Accompanying this HSR construction are BNSF rail extensions in the Inland Valley region, specifically Colton and Vernon. BNSF’s involvement in the High-Speed Rail is further complicated by the appointment of former BNSF lobbyist Ladonna DiCammello to the post of Southern California regional director at the HSR Authority, which fundamentally undermines transparency and community involvement in this process.
We applaud the governor’s $325 million allotments to the Community Air Protection Program (AB 617), aiming to reduce emissions in communities with disproportionate exposure to air pollution. This support includes grants to community-based organizations, implementation funding for local air districts, and cleaner vehicles and equipment incentives. These allotted dollars must not be prioritized on a first-come, first-serve basis but across frontline communities based on the need and necessity for this infrastructure. Lastly, this funding is a step in the right direction but does not address the inequity in distributing funds from AB 617 funding and budgets.
These investments toward a just recovery and a green economy are important steps toward achieving our climate goals. We urge that these processes be inclusive and equitable toward frontline communities dealing with the immediate consequences of the climate crisis.
(Ivette Torres is the policy coordinator for the Center for Community Action and Environmental Justice, an organization that stands at the intersection of environmental policy and social justice in Southern California.)
