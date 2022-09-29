It’s important for San Bernardino County residents and their families to be prepared for emergencies and disasters, such as fires and earthquakes, particularly in our region.
When building an emergency kit, don’t forget to include these basic items:
• Non-perishable food and water that can last several days.
• Flashlights, radios and extra batteries
• A first aid kit
• Whistle to signal for help
• Dust mask, to help filter contaminated air and plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place
• Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation
• Non-sparking wrench or pliers to turn off utilities
Consider the needs of your family and include supplies needed by pets, older adults and people with disabilities.
Make a plan and plan to be ready when disaster strikes.
An emergency kit should have everything you need to survive for several days. Keeping your kit stocked with necessities like food, water and medical care can make the difference in the face of a disaster.
----- COUNTYWIDE ALERT SYSTEMS
• Help us keep you safe during a disaster by registering each of your mobile phone numbers in the Telephone Emergency Notification System (TENS) to receive messages by telephone and text.
• Download the Ready SB County disaster preparedness app at ReadySB.com to be prepared and get alerts when it’s time to evacuate, create your emergency supply kit and your evacuation plan.
----- FEDERAL ALERT SYSTEM
• Download the FEMA app. Get weather alerts from the National Weather Service for up to five different locations anywhere in the United States.
• Sign up for FEMA text messages to get updates from FEMA (standard message and data rates apply).
• To sign up to get preparedness tips, text PREPARE to 43362.
• For more information on building a kit, visit Ready.gov/kit.
