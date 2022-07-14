Fontana has many positive attributes. But a strong commitment to voting does not seem to be one of them.
In the recent primary election, only 17,298 of the city’s 108,043 registered voters bothered to cast their ballots. That’s a paltry 16.01 percent — one of the lowest percentages of any city in San Bernardino County.
Some other nearby cities were not much better. Ontario’s percentage was 19.45 percent, Rancho Cucamonga’s was 26.56 percent, and San Bernardino’s was 17.91 percent. Rialto and Colton both lagged behind Fontana with less than 16 percent.
Overall in San Bernardino County, the turnout was 22.63 percent.
It is certainly true that interest in voting is generally poor during a primary and then increases in the general November election.
Still, there is no excuse for not participating in a key aspect of our democracy, especially considering how easy it is to vote by mail.
When the next election takes place in less than four months, it will be vital for local residents to be involved in the process, because key races will be determined in Fontana.
Three members of the City Council — Mayor Acquanetta Warren and Councilmembers John Roberts and Phillip Cothran — are up for reelection.
Plus, three seats occupied by members of the Fontana School Board — Mars Serna, Mary Sandoval, and Adam Perez — are also on the ballot.
On the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, voters will determine whether Jesse Armendarez or Luis Cetina will be the 2nd District representative. Armendarez, a Fontana native, is a former member of the Fontana City Council, while Cetina, a Rancho Cucamonga resident, is a director for the Cucamonga Valley Water District.
Many other statewide races — and propositions — will also be decided in this important election.
So if you aren’t registered to vote, now is a good time to make sure you’re ready for November. Visit sbcountyelections.com for more information. And if you are registered, we urge you to research the candidates and the issues and then make the commitment to do your civic duty on Election Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.