Jan. 6, 2021 will be remembered tragically as one of the worst days in the history of the United States.
Five persons died after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. in an attempt to overturn the certified results of the presidential election, which had been won by Joe Biden. More than 140 police officers were injured in the vicious attack.
The injuries suffered by these officers were horrific, including broken ribs and concussions. One officer was beaten with an American flag pole. Many are still trying to recover from the physical and psychological trauma.
Hundreds of suspects have been charged with participating in this terrible assault on our democracy, and sadly, two of the suspects have connections to Fontana:
• A Fontana resident, Daniel Rodriguez, 38, was arrested by the FBI on March 31 for allegedly injuring a D.C. Metropolitan Police officer with an electroshock weapon.
• A former deputy police chief in Fontana, Alan Hostetter, 56, was one of six men from California arrested on June 10 and charged with various federal offenses, including conspiracy, obstructing an official proceeding, and unlawful entry on restricted building or grounds. Hostetter now resides in San Clemente.
It is difficult to comprehend the actions of rioters who, while claiming to love the U.S. and its freedoms, were enthusiastically showing their contempt for the rule of law.
----- IN JULY, during a House select hearing, four officers provided testimony of the physical and verbal abuse they endured that day. One of those officers, Michael Fanone, said that he was "grabbed, beaten, tased, all while being called a traitor to my country." He suffered a heart attack as a result of the violence.
And yet, after the hearing, television personalities Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham had the audacity to mock Fanone during their programs. The obnoxious comments by Carlson and Ingraham were disgraceful and must be repudiated by all true Americans who show respect to police officers and our system of justice.
As Lynda Williams, the national president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives, said in a statement, the four officers who testified "should be embraced, supported, believed and above all praised for their courage to push past the terror and torment they suffered on Jan. 6 to their resounding triumph over threats, over treason, over betrayal to exemplify bravery, honor, sacrifice, integrity."
Fortunately, the heroic officers at the Capitol were able to stop the raging thugs and ultimately preserve our democracy. And now, we all need to work together to make sure that the awful events that transpired on Jan. 6 will never happen again.
