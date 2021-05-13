Despite the existence of a broad array of banks and credit unions, we have a serious problem in California -- one in four households in the Golden State are either unbanked or underbanked.
This means approximately eight million Californians either don’t have a bank account or they may have an account but are unable to maintain sufficient funds in the account to avoid a broad range of fees for virtually any service they need, and may not qualify for even a debit card that does not carry fees for its use. For the unbanked or underbanked, many cannot even cash their hard-earned paychecks without paying a substantial fee.
Our system of banks and credit unions, for many years, has failed -- and failed badly -- to deal with this major problem of addressing the needs our fellow Californians. That’s why we need AB 1177 (BankCal), a bill being considered by the State Legislature, to establish a public program that partners with existing banks and credit unions to specifically address the needs of this underserved population.
Critics of AB1177 argue that the program duplicates what is already being offered by credit unions, but the staggering number of Californians who are paying up to 10 percent of their paychecks in banking fees and interest simply to access their own money, says otherwise.
In our modern world, having access to adequate banking services is a social and public necessity, not a luxury or a mere convenience. A people’s government, with leaders who are responsive to the needs of their constituents, must guarantee that everyone, especially the very poor and underserved or those so often discriminated against, have access to basic and necessary services.
It’s time we stop blaming the unbanked and unbanked, and implying that the reason why they pay high costs for banking services is due to either their own ignorance or of their failure of initiative to avail themselves of those services. The main problem is neither a lack of information nor a lack of initiative, but rather a lack of money and the predatory practices of the financial industry.
Too many Californians simply cannot afford to pay the service fees that the credit unions and the banks charge. After all, the banks expect to make a significant profit, and even the credit unions need to generate income from their fees to help support their other activities -- whereas a public program can provide the needed services as a free public service.
I am reminded of our postal system. There are some who view the postal system not as a necessary social service to which every American should have affordable and convenient access, but rather as something that should be privatized, if not even make a profit. These are typically the same people who opposed "free" public K-12 education. They fail to recognize how our entire society benefits or could benefit from our people having these public services.
We are seeing the same attitudes now with regard to our health care system as we try to fight the pandemic and witness the totally inappropriate and unfair burden being borne by the poor, women, and people of color as they get sick, die, and suffer disproportionately to their numbers in the population.
Providing adequate banking services is a social responsibility of any decent, humane and economically efficient society -- and AB1177 is a partial recognition of that fact.
(Dr. Andrew Winnick is the California State University – Los Angeles Professor Emeritus of Economics and Statistics, with a specialty Monetary Theory and in Money and Banking. He is also a 20-year member of a credit union’s board of directors and a member of the Pomona Valley Public Bank Study group.)
