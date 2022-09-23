Dear Editor:
(This letter is in reference to an op-ed by Tom Murphy in the Sept. 16 edition of the Herald News.)
I agree with Mr. Murphy that this measure's primary intent is to revisit and dispose of Measure K, and we should.
If we are looking at serious governance of the County of San Bernardino, an $8.4B organization, we must have competent elected officials.
While it is true that the majority of those who voted approved Measure K, but that is not to say it was the majority of the citizens of the County, nor does it mean that it is the best decision for the County.
A compensation limit of $60,000 and a term limit of four years does not provide the incentive for professionals to pursue the position of Supervisor in the County, thus leaving the management to unelected bureaucrats, who may be excellent, but are not accountable to the voters as are elected officials.
As a person in business in this County, both in my business and in our County's governance we need to ensure the best, and that the majority of those voting for Major K ensures the opposite.
What responsible person would take this high level of responsibility given the limits imposed by the limitations of Measure K? Few, if not none.
Bud Weisbart
AR Tech
AR Industries
A&R Tarpaulins, Inc.
Fontana
