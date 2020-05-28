Dear Editor:
To all the 2020 graduates:
Each of you deserve praise, recognition, and an opportunity to celebrate this milestone.
The community stands behind you in this moment in acknowledgment of all of your accomplishments.
As we honor you, we also commemorate the hardworking and devoted school site staff, teachers, counselors, and administrators who guided you to this point-in-time. One thing that is constant in life and especially in these circumstances is that it takes people coming together to forge a path forward.
My generation experienced a huge economic downturn, but as global citizens, we know that what we inherited only emboldens us to make the world a better place for all.
Be mindful that while this school year and your senior activities may have been cut short, your voice and presence has yet to be realized. We are counting on each of you to be the future leaders and problem solvers that our country as well as our communities are seeking.
I wish you the best in your future endeavors and be mindful that while adversity may seem intimidating, it ultimately provides the greatest opportunity to tell your story.
Kareem Gongora
Fontana A.B. Miller High School C/O 2005
Member, CA State Bar Committee of Bar Examiners
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.