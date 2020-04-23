Dear Editor:
As a fourth-year medical student and future pediatrician, I have seen first-hand how vaccines save lives.
In February, I had the opportunity to advocate on Capitol Hill for continued global vaccine funding.
Vaccines are a crucial aspect of children’s health, and in a world with increasing vaccine hesitancy, I believe it all the more crucial to fight for their well-being. One-and-a-half million children die each year from vaccine-preventable diseases, and one in five children around the world still lacks access to basic childhood vaccines. No child should die from a vaccine-preventable illness.
We are in the midst of a national emergency due to this pandemic, and while we do not currently have a vaccine for coronavirus, we thankfully do have vaccines for many other contagious and deadly diseases such as measles and polio.
This outbreak has shown us that viruses have no borders. They impact not only our health, but also our economy and national security.
It is more crucial now, than ever before, to continue to fully fund our global health partners, for the sake of our children’s health and economic well-being.
This is why I call on Senators Feinstein and Harris, as well as Representative Norma Torres, to fully fund the World Health Organization, and why I implore all members of Congress to support access to vaccines for all children.
Chelsey Bithell
Fontana
