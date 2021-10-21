Dear Editor:
Every day, school principals head to work, thinking of one thing: the success of their students.
Principals are champions for kids, leading the way to end childhood hunger through innovative school meal programs.
October is National Principals Month, an opportunity to celebrate our school leaders for their visionary leadership.
I’d like to recognize Michele Mower, principal of Beech Avenue Elementary School in Fontana.
When COVID-19 closed schools in California, she worked with her team to launch curbside meal services so kids could continue to get the meals they rely on. Come heat, rain or wind, she was on the front lines with school nutrition staff, serving meals with a smile. She even personally delivered meals to families who didn’t have transportation.
And when kids returned to classrooms this school year, Principal Mower worked with her school nutrition team to launch the district’s very first Breakfast in the Classroom program to help ensure every student could start the day with breakfast.
Despite an immense set of challenges, leaders like Principal Mower continue to collaborate with school nutrition departments, teachers and other school staff to get kids the food they need, providing critical support in this ever-changing school year.
This October and beyond, we hope the entire community will join us in recognizing leaders like Principal Mower who are helping staff and students stay safe, healthy and nourished.
Daisy Munguia-Pinon
No Kid Hungry California
Riverside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.