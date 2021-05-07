Dear Editor:
April is National Multicultural Cancer Awareness Month, a chance to highlight health inequities affecting many people of color. The CDC director recently declared racism a "serious public health threat".
For decades, Big Tobacco has aggressively targeted people of color, youth, those with lower incomes and LGBTQ individuals, resulting in a disproportionate use of tobacco and a disproportionate cancer burden in these communities.
For example, lung cancer is the leading cause of death among Hispanic/Latinos men and the second leading cause among Hispanic/Latina women. Meanwhile, Hispanic/Latinos are the least likely to have health insurance of any racial or ethnic group. Blacks have the highest death rate and shortest survival of any racial group for most cancers, and Black men have the highest cancer incident rate.
To help reduce these disparities in Fontana, American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN VIVE) volunteers like me are working with local and government leaders to protect families living in the multi-unit buildings from the dangers of secondhand smoke, which is linked to cancer, as well as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.
To learn about how you can advocate for smoke-free multi-unit housing policies in the city of Fontana, visit and like our ACS CAN VIVE Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ACSCANVIVE.
Brandy Segal
ACS CAN VIVE Advisory Board Member
Fontana
