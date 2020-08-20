Dear Editor:
On Aug. 4, SB 793, a landmark bill to end the sale of candy-flavored tobacco products, including minty-sweet menthol, the original candy-flavored cigarettes, passed out of the Assembly Health Committee on a 10 to 2 vote.
SB 793, authored by State Sen. Jerry H. Hill (D-San Mateo), will protect Californians from a new generation of highly addictive tobacco products with one of the strongest flavored tobacco restrictions in the country and save the state billions of dollars in healthcare costs as COVID-19 resurges across the state.
“The vote on Aug. 4, 2020 by the Assembly Health Committee brings California closer to ensuring that the lives of our young people and our most vulnerable communities are not hijacked by an industry whose mission is to hook them on a deadly product until it kills them," said Hill. “I am deeply grateful to the Reverend John E. Cager III, Dr. Phillip Gardner, my colleagues in the Legislature, Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, the American Cancer Society, Cancer Action Network California, the American Heart Association, the American Lung Association, the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids and Common Sense and the more than 140 organizations who joined us in this fight.”
SB 793 is the best shot at stopping big tobacco in its tracks by finally ending the sale of minty-sweet menthol cigarettes and other candy-flavored tobacco products and urges the Assembly to send this critical bill to the Governor’s desk as soon as possible.
Brandy Segal
VIVE Volunteer
CAFFS
Fontana
