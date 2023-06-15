Dear Editor:
I wanted to take a moment to express my gratitude to the City of Fontana, Fontana Police Department, and more than 40 volunteers who came together to make the 2023 Fontana Days Carnival a huge success.
Thanks to their hard work and dedication, we were able to continue awarding scholarships to Fontana high school graduates and make donations to important organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club, Fontana Community Senior Center, Loma Linda Child Assessment Center, and the Miss Fontana Pageant, just to name a few.
I was particularly pleased to see that this year's premier sponsor, the Fontana Foundation of Hope, was honored for their service to the community. It is heartening to see local businesses stepping up to support our community, and we are grateful for their partnership.
The success of the Fontana Days Carnival is a testament to the generosity and community spirit of the people of Fontana. It takes a village to put on an event of this scale, and I am proud to be part of a community that comes together to support one another.
Once again, I would like to extend my deepest thanks to all those involved in making the 2023 Fontana Days Carnival a success. Your hard work and dedication have made a real difference in the lives of many in our community.
R. Dale Evans, Sr.
President 2021-2023
Exchange Club of Fontana;
President Elect 2023-2024
California/Nevada District Exchange Club
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.