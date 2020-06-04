Dear Editor:
Political activist Robert Gonzalez is calling for a cease fire between cops and citizens. Enough is enough.
We can’t have our children watching the news and people are getting shot, rioting, looting, etc.
We need to sit down with our leaders and talk solutions.
Robert Gonzalez
Fontana
