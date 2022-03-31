Dear Editor:
The Exchange Club of Fontana is proud to host the 109th Annual Fontana Days Festival, June 2 through June 5.
This annual fundraiser is the primary source of funding for this local national service organization dedicated to the prevention of child abuse. We have been enriching the well-being of the Fontana area since 1953.
The 2022 Fontana Days Festival theme is “The Roaring ’20s.”
The funds raised at this event provide FUSD high school seniors $35,000 in scholarships, support for youth cultural, artistic and academic activities and (youth oriented) law enforcement, Americanism and child abuse prevention programs.
Not only does it contribute a great deal to our community, it also provides local businesses with an opportunity to advertise their services to the thousands of people who enjoy the festivities each year.
All sponsorship funds are tax deductible donations. We are requesting the support of Fontana and the Inland Empire to join us as we revive and continue this 109-year-old tradition after the impact of cancellations the past two years.
Go to fontanadays.com for more information on vendor booths and event sponsorship.
We look forward to your enthusiastic support and participation.
R. Dale Evans, Sr.
Exchange Club of Fontana
