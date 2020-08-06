Dear Editor:
Fontana is a small city. However, small cities can have the biggest impact on our environment.
In 2018, a news article from the newspaper called The Sun reported that San Bernardino County has the worst air quality in California. They also stated that city of Fontana has been the center of this crisis due to the increase of factories, logistics, and industrial complexes.
The San Bernardino County Department of Health has already labeled this as a crisis. It's already 2020 and no politician in Fontana has brought this crisis to attention. This should be a concern for all the citizens of Fontana.
Robert Gonzalez
Fontana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.