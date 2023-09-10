Dear Editor:
Councilman Peter Garcia’s and Mayor Acquanetta Warren’s comments in the Sept. 1 Herald News regarding the negative economic impact sidewalk vendors are having on brick and mortar food establishments was spot on.
Brick and mortars pay rent or mortgages, utilities, their employees, and a myriad of city, state and federal fees and taxes, whereas street vendors avoid these expenses, popping up at will throughout the community.
Although the City’s plan to offer financial assistance to vendors to bring them into compliance with applicable laws and regulations was well-intended, it obviously has not worked, as evidenced by the fact that not one vendor has participated in the program. And why should they, when they are as free as a bird to set up shop, wherever and whenever they want, without concern for the overhead with which local restaurants must contend?
It’s time to discontinue the vendor assistance program and shut down the unfair competition to our local eateries.
Bill Freeman
Fontana
