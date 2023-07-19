Dear Editor:
As clergy members representing diverse faith traditions, we unite in offering our unwavering support for the establishment of a new health center by Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties (PPOSBC) in the city of Fontana.
As religious leaders within our respective communities, we are deeply troubled by the recent misinformation and opposition imposed on this indispensable healthcare provider.
Planned Parenthood stands as a pillar in the San Bernardino County community, offering essential sexual health education and reproductive health services to thousands. It serves people without insurance, those not documented, those with low incomes, and most importantly, those who are unable to pay. The care provided by PPOSBC health centers is compassionate and indispensable.
In light of recent events, we wish to strongly reject the dissemination of misinformation and divisive tactics that seek to curtail access to vital reproductive healthcare services. It is imperative that we consider the needs of our entire community. Our faith traditions call upon us to extend love and support to all individuals, and this includes recognizing the importance of comprehensive reproductive healthcare.
We recognize that there are varying beliefs and perspectives surrounding reproductive rights within our communities. However, it is crucial that we engage in constructive dialogue and foster an atmosphere of respect and understanding. By doing so, we can bridge the gaps that divide us and work together toward a society that values the dignity and autonomy of every individual.
We stand united in our support for Planned Parenthood's new health center in Fontana and encourage our community to join us in embracing compassion, justice, and freedom of choice. Let us ensure that all individuals have access to the essential reproductive healthcare services they need, and together, build a brighter and more inclusive future for our community as a whole.
Rabbi Hillel Cohn
Rev. Petra Malleis-Sternberg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.