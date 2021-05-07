Dear Editor:
Global climate change is an existential crisis threatening our future and current way of life. Climate change is affecting our ecosystems and it is a direct threat to human health.
Riverside County is said to have the second worst air quality in the nation. As a student at the University of California Riverside, I am concerned about breathing poor air quality that is affecting me now and I worry about the negative health implications it will have on my future.
Furthermore, I worry about the marginalized populations that are affected by toxic air pollutants released during wildfires. According to a UCLA public health study, low income and people of color have greater health disparities. (Roth 2021)
California must commit to 100 percent renewable energy by 2030 instead of relying on dirty fossil fuels that further destroy our earth and impact our health.
As an intern at CALPIRG STUDENTS, I have come to understand the importance of student activism to show support for a clean green environment.
Mayra Barajas
University of California Riverside public policy student
Fontana
