Dear Editor:
At the April 27 City Council meeting, the South Fontana Concerned Citizens Coalition (SFCCC) appealed to Mayor Acquanetta Warren and the city council to deny a proposed 194,212 square foot warehouse on the basis of the original zoning, city’s general plan, and how this project would impact the community’s health and exacerbate existing traffic concerns.
Still, with the exception of Councilmember Jesus "Jesse" Sandoval, the council majority chose to turn a blind eye on the community’s plea and authorize a general plan amendment and zoning change, thus clearing the way to build this project next to Jurupa Hills High School (JHHS) on Citrus and Slover avenues.
After widespread opposition from the SFCCC at the planning commission meeting, a public benefits fee was attached to this project and the condition to provide a sit-down restaurant in the corner lot nearest Citrus.
During the meeting, former Fontana Unified School Boardmember and current Councilmember Peter Garcia inaccurately highlighted the “science” behind the initial study, and intentionally failed to discuss the cumulative impacts resulting from the
additional truck trips in the surrounding areas.
Associate Superintendent Ryan DiGiulio called on behalf of the Fontana Unified School District expressing these concerns, which ultimately fell on deaf ears.
According to the California Healthy Places Index, this census tract has healthier clean environment conditions than just 10.5 percent of other California census tracts.
In addition, CalEnviroScreen 4.0, which helps identify California communities that are most affected by sources of pollution, indicates that this census tract ranks as one of the worst in the state, in the 96th percentile in Ozone, 94th in PM2.5, 78th in diesel particulate matter, and 97th in toxic releases.
South Fontana families have asked and continue to advocate for sustainable development that meets the needs of residents such as commercial and retail options to prevent our tax dollars from leaving to other communities such as Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, Redlands and Riverside.
Considering the state’s housing crisis, we strongly believe that affordable housing should be prioritized as Fontana failed to meet its Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA) goal of 5,977 housing units between 2013 and 2021, with only permitted 63 very low income, 147 low income, 0 moderate income, and 2,753 above moderate income housing units through 2019.
The families in South Fontana will continue to stay engaged as they remain concerned that immediately following the egregious approval of this warehouse, the planning commission proposed another warehouse right next door. The fact that the commission would now allow two warehouses to sit within feet of each other and knowing the proximity of children walking to and from school, means it is time to consider a new commission and therefore a new mayor and city council.
Carlos and Kelly Tinoc, SFCCC
South Fontana Concerned Citizens Coalition members
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.