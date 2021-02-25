Dear Editor:
High school sports are essential in the lives of some many residents, especially essential to making sure that our students remain active and healthy.
When COVID-19 began, these sports all came to a stop and have remained halted.
On Feb. 25, Fontana High School baseball will resume practice; however, it is very limited and players will not be able to play catch, conduct batting practice, or any sort of regular practice functions.
I am a concerned athlete and I scheduled a meeting with Superintendent Randal Bassett and Coordinator of Athletics Ed Kearby. In this digital phone conference, the superintendent spoke of the five-phase plan which is in the making that would lay out activities that can be performed in each phase. However, the superintendent failed to lay out what would be needed to move into each phase.
While school is difficult online, it can be done; however, sports are something that can not be performed online and the district has failed to designate the proper attention to high school sports.
With the CIF’s recent announcement allowing sports to get back into action, is Fontana Unified ready or are the people at the top dragging their feet?
I am seeking support from parents in the district and encourage them to direct any questions regarding the situation to Coletorres2003@outlook.com.
Cole Torres
Fontana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.