Dear Editor:
On Dec. 22, 2022, a pregnant woman was shot at Sycamore Creek and Clearwater Parkway in Rosena Ranch. It appears to be the result of possible road rage.
The shooter was driving a white Kia sedan and shot at a black Mercedes SUV. They traveled from Sierra Avenue and the Interstate 15 Freeway, east on Glen Helen Parkway, and S/E on Sycamore Creek Loop to N/Clearwater Parkway. After the shooting, the shooter drove away toward Glen Helen Parkway.
It took 14 and a half minutes from the time of the initial call for the Sheriff’s Department to respond and 15 minutes for the Fire Department to respond.
The emergency response times for this area are almost triple the average response times for a California community of our size. It took roughly 25 minutes to drive the victim from the scene to Loma Linda Hospital.
Supervisor Joe Baca Jr. is aware of the poor response times in our area and last year he told the Rosena Ranch community, at an HOA meeting, that he was going to make inquiries about getting a temporary fire station in our area to reduce the response time for life saving emergencies.
Three days prior to the shooting, I sent an email to Supervisor Baca’s office requesting an update on the temporary fire station, and as of today, I have not received a response. Our HOA also made the same request nine days prior to the shooting.
I know there are plans to build a new fire station, but emergency services cannot wait.
Likewise, we have been told that the Glen Helen Bridge, which has an impact on our circulation during emergencies because the fire station assigned to us is in Devore, was supposed to be completed in 2015. The bridge has yet to be completed.
There is also a conflict between our HOA and the Fire Department regarding fire abatement. The abatement issues stem from Land Use Services issuing correction notices to the property developer and the builders in the past that were never enforced.
The abatement procedures that are being referred to were clearly stated in the 2005 Rosena Ranch development plans and were overlooked or ignored by county inspectors over the years when each phase of our development was being built.
Now that the issue has turned into a crisis due to our year-round fire season, the Fire Department is tasking the HOA with an updated environmental impact report regarding habitat which is costing our association thousands of dollars.
Based on my findings, the county has already received payment for these services through development fees that were included when we purchased our houses. Now we are being asked to pay again.
Any kind of update from a county representative will be greatly appreciated.
Kimberly Marquez
Rosena Ranch
