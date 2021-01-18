(The following letter was sent to the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors, Riverside County Supervisors Karen Spiegel and Jeff Hewitt, and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco.)
We, the community, have decided it is time to have a conversation.
For the better part of a year, we have been attending to our loved ones: keeping our elders safe, our children educated, our businesses afloat, all while trying to feed our loved ones and keep a roof over our heads. We have been doing our part, trusting that you would do yours.
Yet, as we enter the darkest times the Inland Empire has ever seen, it becomes more and more apparent that you are either too cruelly unwilling or too maliciously incompetent to do what we elected you to, and we can no longer tolerate your inaction.
While our front-line workers overextend themselves beyond any reasonable breaking point, you lounge on the dais spewing disinformation and sowing discord.
You continue to perpetuate this false notion that the community must choose between keeping our businesses afloat and keeping our loved ones alive, but let’s be clear: the two are not mutually exclusive.
This false narrative being pushed by the likes of Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco, Riverside City Councilmember Chuck Condor, Riverside County Supervisors Karen Spiegel and Jeff Hewitt, and the entire San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors is shameful at best.
You ask our small business owners to choose between putting food on their table or killing off their elders and at risk neighbors. Instead of leading the people you were elected to serve, you have chosen to pit the community against each other for political gain. We will no longer stand and be silent, and we cannot forget your lack of leadership.
We have entered the darkest times of this pandemic with hospital ICU beds at capacity throughout the region. The Sun reported that in the first week of December, 1 in 4 San Bernardino residents were testing positive for COVID-19 and that December was the deadliest month of the pandemic in the county.
We enter this new year aware that COVID is not going away and families in our region will continue to suffer the consequences of failed political decisions.
For every step forward we have made, you have caused us to take two steps back. Our regression as a region is a direct response to the irresponsible rhetoric you all push out through taxpayer funded mediums.
From Chad Bianco's public service announcement claiming “the medical field is so split on the virus” when the doctors have given clear and consistent guidance for months, to Supervisor Hewitt insinuating his Bachelors in biology makes him more educated about viral infections than the licensed and qualified epidemiologist testifying in front of him, the falsities are fully seen and heard by the constituents.
Make no mistake, the majority of the I.E. is not fooled by the snake oil you are selling.
The 2020 election was a referendum on failed leadership throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and our region overwhelmingly chose facts and science over antipathy and conspiracy.
To every elected official in the Inland Empire who understands and comprehends the gravitas of the perilous next few months we are about to traverse: we stand with you! Please know we will back you up, and we expect you to also speak up and do the right thing.
Every single one of us wants to re-open and return to some sort of normalcy. We want to return to eating at our favorite restaurants. We want to go get our hair, nails, and beards groomed, we want to see our family.
We want to see the local businesses that make the I.E. home thrive, but we also want to do this responsibly. We have been trying to stay at home as much as possible, wear a mask, keep six feet away from others.
But we need you to do what we elected you to do. We need you to protect our economy and our community members at the same time. We are eagerly waiting for you to live up to the positions we elected you for. Be the leaders we need, and do not allow false narratives to bleed our community dry.
We are here when you need support.
(Michael Gomez Daly is the executive director of Inland Empire United. He signed this letter along with representatives from several other organizations.)
