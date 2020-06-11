Dear Editor:
Some foolish politicians are suggesting that the police must be defunded and disbanded in the wake of the death of George Floyd. This idea is insane.
Nature abhors a vacuum. Someone will be chosen to replace the police. Guess who that will be? The same thugs and criminals who have been looting and burning local businesses and attacking people, including cops. Who will protect us against them? The police? What police?
The politicians who are suggesting this lunacy should be recalled from office as quickly as possible. They represent a clear and present danger to our country. They are nuts.
Michael Lane
Fontana
