Dear Editor:
(This letter was sent to the Fontana Unified School District.)
I feel there is a need to address my request for an unpaid leave of absence or remotely work from home, until the school my daughter attends (Sycamore Elementary School -- CJUSD) resumes in-person learning. I am my daughter's primary caregiver and support her distance learning. While covered under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA) has expired, as of Feb. 16 I will deplete my vacation and sick leave.
I have reached out to Classified Human Resources for any form of leave pertaining to my circumstances. Classified Human Resources response was: "The only option would be to resign from my position." Personally, I feel this option is inconceivable, with no fault of my own with school closures due to this pandemic.
This is my 20th year of giving service to the Fontana Unified School District. I am a classified employee in early education, and obtained my Bachelor of Child and Adolescent Degree on Dec. 20, 2020. It has been my passion to teach children for more than 40 years.
I'm optimistic the Fontana Unified School District will consider my request, and I look forward to hearing from you soon.
Dionne C. Hernandez
Canyon Crest (AM) aide/substitute preschool teacher
Fontana resident since 2000
