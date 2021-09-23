Dear Editor:
We the family of Isaiah Hernandez-Sanchez want answers.
For the seven months that our Isaiah was in the care of the West Valley Detention Center, he suffered severe neglect, abuse, humiliation, and denied basic human rights.
He had severe diabetes and was also diagnosed with severe anxiety and depression. Due to lack of oxygen in his brain, he had severe trouble breathing and walking.
His last few weeks at the West Valley Detention Center were spent begging for a wheelchair because he could no longer walk; it never came.
All these horrible things we the family were only informed of through Isaiah himself on recorded prison phone calls and through his letters to us, his family.
As far as his mental illness, it made him unable to be a proper advocate for himself. Therefore we the family had spent months trying to call the facility and get him and others proper care, only to get no response and told someone would call us back; they never did.
His last call to us, the family, he spent telling us how he had to borrow a wheelchair from a fellow inmate to even be able to get to the phone. He told us that this would be his last phone call to us and that he couldn’t breathe and couldn’t walk. He died later that week.
The West Valley Detention Center has not been communicating with us and has denied our calls since his passing.
We the family want justice.
He had two 10-year old daughters (twins), as well as two sisters and a mother, who are completely devastated and torn apart. Especially knowing how his last months were spent due to the horrific environment at the West Valley Detention Center.
Emma Hernandez
(0) comments
