Dear Editor:
Parents and students are having a dilemma about the poor condition of Fontana High School’s pool.
Past meetings with the district and the school about the importance of investing in athletics as a deterrent from drugs has had little effect on the action of improving one of the most outstanding group of athletes at the school — the aquatics team (consisting of water polo and swim).
The city’s namesake, Fontana High School, has the oldest pool, only halfway operable throughout the entire year due to mechanical issues — which in its 71 years of life has only had repairs and maintenance enough to get it to the point that not even the students it is supposed to serve can confidently say they will use the next day.
This swim season, students went months without using it due to the delay in repairs, leaving students to be bused up to an hour away for regular practice at another district’s pool.
Our goal as a community should be focused on improving the social and physician safety of our kids.
Studies show that encouraging their participation in athletics reduces their chances of drug use and involvement — and with the current Fentanyl epidemic, this is a major concern for us all.
Despite the known fact that athletics help guide our kids in making better life choices, the lack of collaboration from the district or school on devising a plan for the reconstruction of a pool is a topic that needs to be discussed.
The potential stands — invite hundreds of new and future students to the team, opportunities for better health, social interactions, team building, scholarships, and even revenue for the school.
We are in need of an outlet such as the Herald News to shine a light on the problem so we may as a community come to a solution.
Amber Maldonado
Fohi parent
Fontana
