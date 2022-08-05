Dear Editor:
I recently read that the Colton Joint Unified School District will be selling off Bloomington's beloved Zimmerman Elementary School to a wealthy business developer.
As a longtime Bloomington resident, I am sad to see the current Zimmerman School go, yet a little excited to see a new, technologically equipped Zimmerman school being built to support the future needs of Bloomington students on the south side of Interstate 10. These residents have long been overlooked, disadvantaged and have been cut off from vital community services for decades.
I encourage the school board to continue to make the tough decisions they are faced with, while also remembering the many families who walk their children to school at the current Zimmerman location and will be impacted in the name of "progress." How will they now get their children to school?
At a public meeting recently at Zimmerman school to discuss these future plans, community members were abruptly turned away at the door by administrators after being told it was a "private” meeting. This is not the way things are done in a public school district, and certainly not the way they are done in a small town like Bloomington.
The community's support is key to the success of our schools, our elected board members, and most importantly the education of our children. I encourage the CJUSD board to continue to carry out the people's business in a manner worthy of the trust and confidence placed in them by the community.
Don't forget about Bloomington and CJUSD's proud tradition of transparency in public meetings and remember to include all Bloomington stakeholders in the process. Our schools are a community treasure, where all are welcome!
When the Bloomington School District and Colton School Districts merged so many, many years ago, Bloomington was then and still is the "Joint Unified" in CJUSD. With nothing to hide, CJUSD must do the right thing and keep our public meetings public, with a transparent process open and accessible to all community stakeholders.
Mark Hoover
Former Bloomington trustee
Colton Joint Unified School District, Board of Education
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.