Dear Editor:
Since I grew up in, lived in and taught in Fontana, I enjoy still getting the Fontana Herald News, so I can see what's happening there. And when I saw the photos and article about the recent snowstorm, it brought back a personal snowstorm Fontana memory!
Eric Birch High School was the first high school in Fontana where I taught, starting in 1976. There were probably only about 150 students and eight teachers. (I later transferred to Fontana High School, from where I had graduated in 1967.)
One VERY cold day, at Birch H.S. in 1978, if I remember the year correctly, it began snowing, which could be seen out of the windows of my classroom. None of us had ever seen it snow before in Fontana, and watching the snowfall kept the students' attention, rather than the day's assignment!
About 20 minutes into class, Principal Sam Lockney announced over the intercom that EVERYONE should "go outside and enjoy the snow!" So, students and teachers and office staff ALL went outside and caught snowflakes in our hands and even made snowballs that were thrown!
After half an hour, Principal Lockney again made an announcement over the intercom: "Everyone go back to class and warm up!"
Darlene Willis Scalf
Former long-time resident of Fontana, now living in Harahan, Louisiana
