Dear Editor:
Fontana Teachers recommend candidates Jason O’Brien and Jennifer Quezada for the two open seats in the Nov. 3, 2020 FUSD School Board election.
We are supporting candidates for the school board who will prioritize and effectively advocate for the safety of students, employees, and the community of Fontana.
The Fontana Teachers Association is committed to the safe return to physical schools for all students and employees. We support candidates that are focused on the safe reopening of schools. The safety of our students is now more important than ever!
Under Jason O’Brien’s leadership, Fontana continues to make strides in improved test scores, experiencing the largest growth in mathematics and English test scores among the 20 unified school districts in San Bernardino County, ensuring technology access for all, and continued graduation rates higher than the state graduation rates.
Jennifer Quezada will not only bring an educator's point of view to the board, but also an understanding of Fontana’s schools, as a former student and teacher in the District. She understands the importance of high quality instruction, the need for safety in schools, and resources our students need.
O’Brien and Quezada are the teachers’ choice for the Fontana Unified School Board.
Connie Verhulst
President, Fontana Teachers Association
