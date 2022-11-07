Dear Editor:
The Fontana Teachers Association supports:
• Mars Serna for Fontana School Board Trustee Area 1
• Mary Sandoval for Fontana School Board Trustee Area 5
Mars and Mary are committed to doing what’s best for scholars, families, FUSD employees, and the community.
As an FUSD Board member, Mars is committed to:
• Assisting families with community resources
• Creating opportunities for parents to be engaged
• Developing strong partnerships with community members, public agencies, nonprofit and faith-based organizations.
As an FUSD Board member, Mary is committed to:
• Ensure all students are academically prepared for their future endeavors
• Ensure that all FUSD employees have the tools they need to be successful
• Streamline the process for special needs students
Fontana Teachers Association believes Mars and Mary are the best candidates to keep Fontana Unified School District moving forward.
With your support, Fontana schools will be the best.
Connie Verhulst
President
Fontana Teachers Association
