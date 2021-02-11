Dear Editor:
I am really frustrated for my two grandchildren in the Colton Joint Unified School District. They are really tired of distance learning.
To make matters worse, their computers stopped operating properly. I went yesterday and exchanged for different computers. One of those would not let the volume go more than a minute and took a few minutes to get the volume back on. This is not good for learning. The other computer did class fine but would not allow homework to be done on it. Again this is not good.
Here is the real issue. The local nearby school only will exchange computers on Mondays. I had to drive about four miles extra to the school that the district said exchanges computers on Tuesdays. How was I to know before driving to their school if they were in class?
Bloomington High School was also a computer exchange place a few months ago. I got there and the only vehicle present was a Sheriff’s Department car. I was told that today the exchange place was about eight miles from our home.
I arrived early with the two computers to exchange, only to be told we are only passing out food today. It took about two hours before being called back to go to another school about six miles away.
I wonder if CJUSD techs are putting bugs in these computers to cause this much exchanging of computers.
This is the girl's seventh computer this school year. This is the boy's fifth computer this school year. Something is definitely wrong with tech support to have this many problems with their school computers.
The girl's mother is at her wit's end dealing with computer issues. She is pretty computer savvy.
The other issue is why are the office hours for the local school only 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday only? I wish my millwright job would have paid me for 40 hours a week for coming in only three hours a week.
The Colton Joint Unified School District is operating out of fear and not being reasonable to the public or students they should be serving. Why should the parents who are working take time off to meet the district's unreasonable hours of operations. Why should the parents need to drive to different schools to exchange a failing computer? This is beyond insane, irrational, crazy, inane, and stupid.
Other schools districts in the area have all their school offices open at 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Shame on Colton JUSD. It is like they don’t want the students to get an education. Why make it so hard on parents?
Lost my respect for CJUSD.
Frank J. Ellis
Fontana
