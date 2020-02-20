Dear Editor:
Last Saturday, Feb. 15, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community just celebrated its Centennial.
This 100th anniversary marked the arrival of the first Muslim missionary, Mufti Muhammad Sadiq, who arrived in Philidelphia on Feb. 15, 1920.
Mufti Muhammad Sadiq came to America and on his boat ride, he had already converted more than 20 people to Ahmadiyyat. Mufti Muhammad Sadiq was put behind bars by immigration officials who believed he was trying to spread the idea of polyamory. After he was released, he went on to convert more than 700 people.
His messages of equality and peace were spread at the time of segregation and separation in our country, in which we became some of the first Civil Rights activists in America.
All mosques around the U.S. celebrated the achievements of our communities by practicing the message of our motto, “Love for All, Hatred for None.” We served our communities by providing interfaith events, blood drives, food drives, and other humanitarian projects.
The Chino mosque, Baitul Hameed, celebrated by learning the history and by giving back to the community and packing hundreds of bags filled with food, and giving it to the local homeless. I was helping pack the bags with my fellow brothers, and was very grateful knowing that I could give back to the community that helped us become the mosque we are today.
We hope to continue to spread the message Mufti Muhammad Sadiq brought to America by spreading peace and blessings to those around us.
Shaun Mansoor
Fontana
