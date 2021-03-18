Dear Editor:
As a former FUSD student, it was a comfortable experience education wise. However, there were some things that I would like people of the public to understand before your kids go back to in-person classes.
Before I graduated in 2020, I wanted to leave a positive impact at my school. So in order to do that, I fought for a basic necessity in our school: hand soap. Yes, I said that correctly. Something as basic as hand soap was needed in the men's bathroom on campus.
I created a petition that grew attention over the weeks that it was being signed by hundreds of students. Once it made it onto faculty radar, it wasn't even a big deal to them. You see, I used to believe that faculty always wanted to make a difference. However, until I had to fight for hand soap in our restrooms, it made me realize that maybe their priorities aren't straightened out for students.
I wanted to tell my story because parents need to be involved with their children's school life. 2020 was the beginning of COVID-19 and we had no hand soap to wash our hands after we used the restroom. How disgusting, right?
Parents, please don't hesitate to contact your children's school administrators. We need to promote a healthy school lifestyle for children, especially from a pandemic.
I also want to thank School Board Member Adam Perez for helping to bring awareness to this issue.
Robert Gonzalez
Fontana
