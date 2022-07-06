Dear Editor:
There are no words to describe the grief the cycling community feels since Debbie Morgan-Alam was killed in a tragic way.
She was doing everything right. She was kind and caring and missed.
On July 9 at 8:30 a.m., a bicycle ride and walk will be held for Debbie, who was killed by an alleged drunk driver on June 30 while riding on the Pacific Electric Trail in Rancho Cucamonga.
This memorial will be a celebration of Debbie’s life and the joy of riding a bike sponsored by Ride Yourself Fit. She was a longtime member of Ride Yourself Fit, the Inland Empire’s largest and most diverse cycling and walking club.
Anyone is welcome to ride or walk in the event. Her husband Shafiquil Alam will attend. Meet at the Gordon S. Lewis Community Center at 11200 Base Line Road, Rancho Cucamonga at 8:30 a.m. on July 9 to participate.
At 9 a.m., the placement of a white “ghost Bike” and memorial service will be at the location of the accident to remind others that a cyclist was killed there. The service will be at the intersection of the Pacific Electric Trail (http://www.petrail.org/) and Archibald Avenue.
Alesandra Wilson
Redlands
