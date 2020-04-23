Dear Editor:
Why don't you talk about the fact that nothing is being done in Fontana to stop the spread of the coronavirus?
Everything is open. There are more people out now than before the virus.
And why aren't they showing us were the virus was detected? Each city should post a updated map, not a week or three days behind, but day by day with highlighted areas of the city where the virus was found. That way people can look at it at can avoid these areas and eventually stay home.
And if people are going to be out shopping, they should post a pic of the people that are infected so that others can see if we came into contact with them on the street of the store. That way they can stay home or get tested. If we do this it will stop the spread by 98 percent.
People don't believe the virus is real. Just because they wear a mask doesn't mean they're protected.
Fontana will be the next coronavirus mad house if nothing is done. Where's the mayor and City Council? Why are there so many people out shopping?
Armando Salinas
Fontana
