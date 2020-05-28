Dear Editor:
As a constituent and Borgen Project supporter, I urge you to cosponsor the Reach Every Mother and Child Act, which will strengthen the U.S. government's efforts to end preventable deaths of mothers, newborns and young children in developing countries.
Although mortality rates for mothers and children have been nearly cut in half worldwide over the last 25 years, there is much more that must be done. Every day, approximately 800 women, almost entirely from developing countries, die from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth, and the risk of a woman dying in childbirth is 47 times higher in Africa than in America.
In addition, more than 17,000 children under five years old die each day of treatable conditions.
Because the U.S. already has the expertise in ending preventable maternal and child deaths, we must play a larger role in this global fight to help mothers and their children.
Please support the Reach Every Mother and Child Act to ensure that the U.S. government serves as a leader in the global fight to help ensure that all mothers and children in the developing world get the health care they deserve.
Jonathan Roberto
Fontana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.