Dear Editor:
I was greatly surprised when a recent Letter to the Editor from two local clergymen presumed to speak in the name of all the clergy of the area. This is far from the truth — and I know many clergy who would disagree with them.
They speak of Planned Parenthood as an “indispensable healthcare provider.” We’ve done fine without them so far. We have national, state, county, and local agencies to take care of these needs. The nation does not depend on Planned Parenthood for its healthcare.
Abortion is the abrupt taking of an innocent human life — who is not responsible for his/her being there in the first place. Planned Parenthood is the nation’s largest abortion provider.
It is not the job of Planned Parenthood to teach our young people about sex and reproduction. That is the responsibility of parents, churches, and schools. Somehow, Planned Parenthood thinks that they are the “sexperts” and the nation cannot do without them.
Every faith community that I know of (Protestant, Catholic, Orthodox, Muslim, and Jewish) prohibits sexual activity before marriage (the 6th and 9th commandments). Planned Parenthood actively promotes and encourages premarital sex; just don’t get pregnant, and if you do, we’ll take care of that as well. Parents don’t have charge of their children anymore; Planned Parenthood does!
When it comes to morality, there is no room for dialogue or meeting of minds. There was no room for “constructive dialogue” with the Nazis over the extermination of Jews. It is either right or wrong, not somewhere in between. When it comes to the sanctity and dignity of human life, there is no middle road, no compromise. It is wrong to kill another human being.
True justice, compassion and freedom of choice comes about only when we do the will of God — not our own. Planned Parenthood and their promiscuous values are not a good choice for Fontana — or anywhere else.
Fr. Lee Perry
St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Fontana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.