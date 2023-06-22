Dear Editor:
(This is a response to the op-ed by Nallely Cortes in the June 9 edition of the Herald News.)
As a Fontana native, I am writing to express my strong support for a Planned Parenthood health center in Fontana because our community needs these important health services.
The opinion piece by Nallely Cortes is basically an advertisement for a crisis pregnancy center. Crisis pregnancy centers are known for sharing incorrect information about abortion to shame and pressure women to continue a pregnancy.
Meanwhile, I am not sure where Ms. Cortes worked, but I know that the Planned Parenthood I work for is an organization that has been helping the local community with necessary healthcare services and education for more than 50 years, including all types of birth control, STD testing and treatment, pap tests, breast exams, and sexual health education to help people make healthy decisions.
I am proud to be a part of an organization that does not turn anyone away, regardless of if they have insurance, their immigration status, or if they can’t pay.
Last year, Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties (PPOSBC) gave out $2.7 million in health care services to patients who were unable to pay. The health center in Fontana will be open seven days a week and provide residents with more than 36,000 medical visits each year and create at least 24 local jobs.
As anyone can see in our local Planned Parenthood’s annual report, abortion is a very small, but very important part of what Planned Parenthood provides. In addition, every patient with a positive pregnancy test is given pregnancy options counseling, which includes information and resources on parenting, adoption, and abortion. Once given all the facts, the woman is then trusted to make the decision best for her needs. No lies, no pressure. Just a respect for people to make their own decisions.
Between access to high-quality, affordable health care services and accurate sexual health education, having a Planned Parenthood health center in Fontana will have a significant positive impact on the residents of Fontana.
Ariana Chavez
Health educator at Planned Parenthood of Orange and San Bernardino Counties
