Dear Editor:
I am happy to see the progress being made in our County of San Bernardino as we transition out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Board of Supervisors conducted a public hearing on May 18 for their proposed 2021-2022 Fiscal Year budget they are planning on adopting by June 8.
During the presentation, County CEO Leonard Hernandez provided an overview of the proposed expenditures for the County.
Supervisor Joe Baca, Jr. spoke at the Bloomington MAC meeting on May 5, where he shared his “Roadmap to Revitalization: A Plan for Healthier and Sustainable Communities.” His plan outlines his vision for the 5th Supervisorial District which includes addressing the issue of homelessness, the need for infrastructure projects, the need for increased code enforcement and Sheriff’s presence, and specifically addresses upgrading the parks in Bloomington.
I was pleasantly surprised to learn that several priorities that are identified in Supervisor Baca, Jr.’s Roadmap are included in the County budget proposal.
It is important to stay informed through the county budget process to ensure we receive our fair share of the pie.
On June 8, the Board of Supervisors is expected to adopt the budget for the next Fiscal Year. I know I will be attending the June 8 meeting to ensure our district does not get left out.
As a resident of Bloomington, I am happy to see the advocacy Supervisor Baca, Jr. is doing to ensure we have our seat at the table.
Dianne Mendez-Cantu
Bloomington
