Dear Editor:
Why are we not seeing the comparison of responsive actions by other countries to COVID-19 with the deep cleaning public spaces and city streets nightly to slow spread?
Seems like other countries did that and are now other countries are doing it as well as requiring mandatory curfews to clean … like in the UAE. It has night curfew to clean public areas, and we should too. Or at least make an inquiry to raise the issue to local governments.
Grace Arias
Fontana
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.