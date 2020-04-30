Dear Editor:
Someone needs to ask the hard question or put it out there.
When things open back up or people go back to work, are they getting their old jobs back? And the ones that have job openings, are they going to give them to English speaking American citizens first?
Because we shouldn't have to learn a second language to get or keep a job in the United States of America, where our language is English and we were raised to speak it.
If we went to their country, we would have to learn the language of that country to work or live there. They need to have the respect for our country and its people to learn our language and not cost us our jobs.
Timothy Justice
San Bernardino
